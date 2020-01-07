Man wanted in 2018 Bettendorf shooting arrested

A third man wanted in connection with the July 7, 2018, shooting of a man outside the Village Inn in Bettendorf has been taken into custody.
Antoine Omar Flournoy Jr., 26, is charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.
Flournoy also is being held on a probation violation, as he had pleaded guilty in October of 2018 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Two other men taken into custody in April, Steve Donte Hester, 29, and Martell L. Roberts, 35, each both charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Robert also is charged with willful injury causing serious injury. Their cases are working their way through Scott County District Court.
In October, Roberts was sentenced to 100 month, or more than eight years, in federal prison on a gun charge. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Brad Levetzow, at 4:22 a.m. on July 7, Bettendorf police were sent to Village Inn, 1210 State St., for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been struck by gunfire and had multiple wounds to his chest and one to his head.
The victim required cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the emergency room, and it took emergency surgery to save the man’s life.
One of the conspirators was in the restaurant when the victim arrived. The man waited outside for 11 minutes before driving his Ford Mustang behind an adjoining business, the Dollar General. Roberts, driving a Dodge Durango, dropped off Hester near the restaurant, then drove behind the Dollar General.
Hester and Flournoy came out from behind the dumpsters and opened fire on a group of people. One of the shooters advanced while the other remained in the parking lot firing.
The shooters eventually fled behind the Dollar General. About a minute later, the Mustang, Durango and a third car, a Nissan Altima, were seen leaving the area together.
Police seized two handguns from Roberts' apartment, one of which was connected to the shooting based on a comparison of shell casings and fired bullets. Police also put the three men together based on cell phone texts and surveillance video from the scene.
Attempted murder is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years — 70 percent, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
The charges of willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony all are Class C felonies, each of which carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Felon in possession of a firearm is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Hester is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Flournoy was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail without bond on the charges related to the shooting, and a $5,000 cash-only bond on the probation violation.