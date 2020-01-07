Man wanted in 2018 Bettendorf shooting arrested

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The victim required cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the emergency room, and it took emergency surgery to save the man’s life.

One of the conspirators was in the restaurant when the victim arrived. The man waited outside for 11 minutes before driving his Ford Mustang behind an adjoining business, the Dollar General. Roberts, driving a Dodge Durango, dropped off Hester near the restaurant, then drove behind the Dollar General.

Hester and Flournoy came out from behind the dumpsters and opened fire on a group of people. One of the shooters advanced while the other remained in the parking lot firing.

The shooters eventually fled behind the Dollar General. About a minute later, the Mustang, Durango and a third car, a Nissan Altima, were seen leaving the area together.

Police seized two handguns from Roberts' apartment, one of which was connected to the shooting based on a comparison of shell casings and fired bullets. Police also put the three men together based on cell phone texts and surveillance video from the scene.

Attempted murder is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years — 70 percent, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.