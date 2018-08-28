A man wanted in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy in Davenport has been taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Gary, Indiana.
Tre Desean Henderson, 26, and the boy's mother, Jacqueline Majanise Rambert, 24, were sought in connection to the death of Ja'Shawn Bussell.
Rambert was taken into custody in Cook County last week and will be extradited to Scott County.
Rambert faces charges of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment by multiple acts.
On April 27, Rambert called 911 because Ja’Shawn was choking and unresponsive, according to an arrest affidavit released in her case.
The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport and later airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City with life-threatening injuries. He died May 1.
