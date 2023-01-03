Man wanted in connection with 2020 shooting death of Sherrard teen arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man wanted in connection the Dec. 15, 2020, shooting death of a 16-year-old Dylan McCalester in Rock Island was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals.

Darvion Jawar Lard, 23, was taken into custody at about 12:55 p.m. in the 3400 block of 44th Avenue in Moline on a charge of first-degree murder.

Lard has been on the run since Dec. 15, 2020.

Rock Island Police said that at 6:52 p.m. that day, patrol officers were sent to the 600 block of 42nd Avenue to investigate a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The driver of one of those vehicles, McCalester, had been wounded by gunfire just before the crash.

McCalester was taken to UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island, where he died.

Lard was being held Tuesday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $1 million.

Lard is expected to make a first appearance on the murder charge Wednesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

The investigation into the case is continuing. Police ask that anyone with information contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crimes Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-792-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

