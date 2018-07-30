A Rock Island man wanted in connection with an armed robbery and shooting in July 2017 in Bettendorf has been arrested.
Demetrias Alan Martin, 41, last known address in the 1800 block of 9th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail just before 7 p.m. Friday on charges of first-degree robbery, willful injury with serious injury, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 7. He remained in the jail Monday in lieu of bond.
Court records show that he was arrested in May in Rock Island County and would not waive extradition. Judge Norma Kauzlarich ordered him to be extradited during a hearing Friday, according to court records.
Bettendorf police said in an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint that co-defendant Taylor Heinsen called a man and agreed to pick him up from a party in the 900 block of Hillside Drive early on July 23, 2017, with the intentions of going to her hotel room.
Heinsen dropped Martin and a third co-defendant off at a bus stop near the location where the man was attending the party and she told him to walk up and meet her in the general area where she dropped off the other two men, according to the affidavit.
Martin and the co-defendant intercepted the man in the 2800 block of Hawthorne Drive, and the co-defendant ordered him to “give it up,” according to the affidavit.
After the third order to "give it up," the co-defendant pulled out a silver and black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and shot at the man as he ran away, according to the affidavit.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to both legs; one 9mm shell casing was located at the scene.
Later that morning, the three were located in Heinsen’s vehicle and were subsequently stopped. Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded silver and black Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun under the passenger side back seat, according to the affidavit.
The gun was loaded with ammunition that matched the shell casing found at the scene of the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Martin denied being in Bettendorf at the time of incident, according to the affidavit.
Heinsen was arrested in August. She pleaded guilty to willful injury resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony, and in May was given a deferred judgement and placed on three years of probation.
The third co-defendant died in October, according to police.
On July 14, 2017, Martin pleaded guilty in Rock Island County to aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 180 days in jail.
He violated the terms of his probation and in February was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
In 2009, he pleaded guilty in Rock Island County to attempted unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, and was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge.