Man wanted in connection with Davenport porch thefts turns himself into police

A man wanted in connection with a series of porch thefts in Davenport turned himself into Davenport Police on Wednesday.

Chandelor Levi Amos, 20, is charged with one count of second-degree theft.

The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Davenport Police seek help in identifying alleged porch pirate Davenport Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man whom they allege has been…

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Joshua Wehde, at 4:44 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers took a report of a theft from 6027 Vine St.

Amos took two packages from the front porch of the victim’s residence.

The theft was connected to multiple reports of thefts between Nov. 15 and Nov. 25.

Police said Amos could be responsible to more than ten thefts throughout the city.

Amos was captured on video at multiple homes stealing packages. At the time Amos was wearing dark shoes, jeans, and a dark Adidas T-shirt.

Amos admitted to taking the packages, according to Wehde’s affidavit.

Tips to be safe from porch pirates Porch piracy is primarily a crime of opportunity, according to Davenport Police Lt. Dennis Colclasure.

Amos was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $5,000, cash or surety. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charge Thursday in Scott County District Court.