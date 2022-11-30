 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wanted in connection with Davenport porch thefts turns himself into police

A man wanted in connection with a series of porch thefts in Davenport turned himself into Davenport Police on Wednesday.

Chandelor Levi Amos, 20, is charged with one count of second-degree theft.

The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Joshua Wehde, at 4:44 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers took a report of a theft from 6027 Vine St. 

Amos took two packages from the front porch of the victim’s residence.

The theft was connected to multiple reports of thefts between Nov. 15 and Nov. 25.

Police said Amos could be responsible to more than ten thefts throughout the city. 

Amos was captured on video at multiple homes stealing packages. At the time Amos was wearing dark shoes, jeans, and a dark Adidas T-shirt.

Amos admitted to taking the packages, according to Wehde’s affidavit.

Amos was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $5,000, cash or surety. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charge Thursday in Scott County District Court.

Chandelor Amos

