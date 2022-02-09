Man wanted in connection with Dec. 2020 shooting in Davenport extradited from Texas

A Rock Island man wanted in connection with a December 2020 shooting in Davenport that occurred while he was out on bond awaiting trials for allegedly trafficking meth in Rock Island County and “crack” cocaine in Scott County has been returned from Texas where he had fled.

Brian Tyrone Brand, 31, was booked into the Scott County Jail on Tuesday. Brand had waived extradition from Collin County, Texas, where he was arrested by the Collin County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 31. According to Collin County electronic records, Brand had been living in Sherman, Texas.

Brand is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in connection with the shooting incident. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Sgt. Ann Sievert, at 7:09 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, Davenport police were sent to the 1500 block of Mound Street to investigate a call of shots fired.

Brand is accused of firing a gun at a vehicle carrying four people. One of the victims, a male, was struck.

The victim left the scene but walked into Genesis Medical Center, West Campus, Davenport.

According to the affidavit, the victim was seriously injured and required immediate surgery.

During a first appearance Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Christine Frederick scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Feb. 18. Frederick also set Brand’s bond in the shooting case at $10,000 cash only.

Brand was also being held Wednesday night on a cash-only bond of $10,000 for the outstanding drug case in Scott County, and on a cash-only bond of $100,000 for the Rock Island County case.

On July 26, 2019, Brand was arrested on a charge out of Davenport of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 40 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack.” The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Brand was released from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond through a bonding company.

While out on the Scott County bond, Brand was arrested in Rock Island County. According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Brand made a first court appearance on Aug. 16, 2019, on drug charges.

Brand is accused of possession with the intent to deliver at least 15 grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

He also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver least 1 gram but less than 15 grams of heroin. That charge is a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years. Brand is also facing two counts of aggravated fleeing, each of which is a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

Brand had been in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $150,000, 10%. He was able to post the $15,000 and be released from the jail on March 9, 2020.

After leaving the Rock Island County Jail he was taken into custody in Scott County to appear on the previous drug trafficking charge. On March 27, 2020, he was released from the Scott County jail after a $5,000 cash-only bond was posted for him.

On July 24, 2020, Brand appeared in Scott County District Court where a trial date of April 12, 2021, was set in his drug case.

On Aug. 20, 2020, Brand appeared in Rock Island County Circuit Court where a trial date was set for Nov. 2, 2020. From that time forward, Brand’s attorney, Katherine Drummond, appeared in circuit court for him. Drummond asked for continuances seven times, according to circuit court electronic records. The eighth motion to continue the case was filed on Aug. 13, 2021.

A pretrial conference in Drummond’s drug case in Scott County is scheduled for Friday in Scott County District Court.

