Man wanted on criminal mischief warrant captured while in possession of meth

A Clinton man awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to violating Iowa’s sex offender registration statute was arrested Tuesday for peddling methamphetamine.
Joseph Abraham Robbins Jr., 39, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Robbins also is charged with possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Sean Patterson, at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, Robbins was seen riding a bicycle in the 300 block alley between 2nd Avenue South and 3rd Avenue South.
Robbins had a valid warrant for his arrest on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly cut a lock off of a dumpster on Sept. 29 behind the Benevolent Society, located at 100 S. 2nd St.
Robbins was riding with his girlfriend when he was stopped. While stopped Robbins began handing some items from his pocket to his girlfriend.
Robbins dropped some loose change and a small zip-lock bag that had crystal-like substance in it. The substance weighed five-tenths of a gram.
Officer Timothy Guarascio took Robbins to the Clinton County Jail. While Robbins was at the jail being searched by Guarascio, the officer found Robbins in possession of a zip-lock bag that also contained a crystal substance that resembled meth and weighed 3.1 grams.
When Patterson reached the jail, Guarascio told him what he had found on Robbins' person and also said there was more meth on the bench of the admissions room of the jail and in the back seat of Guarascio’s squad car where Robbins had been sitting. The meth was collected and weighed and found to be 2 grams with packaging.
In total, Robbins was found to have possessed 5.6 grams of meth.
Patterson said the common dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, and therefore Robbins possessed 56 doses and that most users consume one-tenth to one gram daily.
Robbins was being held Wednesday night in the Clinton County Jail on a $25,000 bond, cash or surety. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 29 in Clinton County District Court.
Robbins is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 30 after pleading guilty to the Class D felony of violating Iowa’s sex offender registration statute. The charge carries a prison sentence of five years.
Robbins is required to register as a sex offender. On Nov. 1, 2006, he pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual indecency with a child during a hearing in Lawrence Circuit Court in Lawrence County, Ark. Lawrence County is located in the northeast corner of Arkansas.
Robbins was sentenced to three years on probation for the Class D felony, according to electronic records from the Lawrence County Circuit Court. He could have received a prison sentence of up to six years.
In 2008, he violated Arkansas’ sex offender registry statutes, a Class C felony under Arkansas law that can carry a prison sentence of 3-10 years. During a sentencing hearing June 24, 2008, in Lawrence County Circuit Court, Robbins was sentenced to six years on suspended imposition of sentence, meaning that if he committed a criminal offense or violated his release he could be sent to prison for the six years, or what was left on the six years.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wainwright arrested Robbins on Aug. 27, 2020, after Robbins failed to report where he had actually been staying as he was not staying at the address he provided for the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
Robbins has spent time in the Iowa Department of Corrections on a third-degree burglary conviction in 2001 after he violated his probation.