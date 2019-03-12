MOLINE — A man sought as part of a methamphetamine investigation is also considered a suspect in a Moline home invasion.
The home invasion happened just after midnight on March 2 in the 200 block of 45th Street, according to the Moline Police Department. The assailant broke into the home and robbed the victim.
The police department identified the suspect in the case as Robert D. Vaughn, 34.
Vaughn, of Moline, has been charged in a warrant with home invasion and residential burglary, according to court records.
He was already wanted in Rock Island County on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, according to the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers and county court records.
He was being held Tuesday in the Scott County Jail in relation to several felony or misdemeanor drug cases and a misdemeanor theft case, according to the jail website.
Two detainers for Rock Island County were also listed.
One stated it was filed because of a possession of methamphetamine charge in Illinois, but did not specify the case. No details were available on the second.
Vaughn was arrested before noon on March 3 by the Bettendorf Police Department, according to the jail website.