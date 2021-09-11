Man wanted on outstanding meth warrant returned to Scott County

A man serving four years and wanted on a Davenport charge for trafficking in methamphetamine was returned to the Scott County Jail on Wednesday.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said Neil Christian Williams, 43 — wanted by Scott County authorities since Aug. 20, 2020, on the meth charge, and since October 2020 for violating his probation — had been living in Marion, Iowa.
Williams had been taken into custody by Linn County authorities and then was transferred Wednesday to the Scott County Jail.
Williams is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute nor more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Myers, on Jan. 3, 2020, the Davenport Police Department’s narcotics unit used a confidential source to conduct a controlled buy from Williams in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road in Bettendorf.
The source purchased 2.5 grams of meth from Williams. The buy was recording using and audio digital recorder, and officers were able to positively identify Williams during the buy.
During a hearing in Scott County District Court on May 24, 2019, Williams was sentenced to a term of four years on probation after pleading guilty to two charges of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree burglary. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Williams is charged with violating his probation.
Williams was being held Saturday night on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety, for the drug charge, and two cash-only bonds totaling $10,000 for the parole violation charges.
A preliminary hearing on the drug charges is scheduled for Friday in Scott County District Court. Probation revocation hearings are scheduled for Dec. 13 in Scott County District Court.