A man wanted on a felony stalking charge and a charge for violating a protection order led LeClaire police and several Illinois law enforcement agencies on a chase Wednesday that ended in Whiteside County, Illinois.
Paul Brian Smith was being held Wednesday night without bond in the Whiteside County Jail on the stalking and violation of a protection order warrants that are out of Scott County.
LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas said that at 12:25 p.m. LeClaire officers were sent to a domestic disturbance in the Pebble Creek area. The victim said she had a current order of protection out against Smith and that she had observed him on her property.
A LeClaire officer saw Smith’s vehicle near the 1500 block of South Cody Road. Activating lights and sirens the officer tried to get Smith to pull over.
Smith, however, fled onto the Interstate 80 bridge into Illinois. Smith then drove onto Interstate 88 from I-80.
You have free articles remaining.
As the chase entered into Whiteside County, a Rock Falls Police Officer was able to put down stop sticks near mile marker 37, about four miles outside of Rock Falls.
Smith brought his car to a stop a little further on and then refused to get out of his vehicle when ordered to do so by officers.
The SWAT, Special Weapons and Tactics, team and negotiators from the Illinois State Police responded.
The SWAT team used a BearCat armored tactical vehicle to remove Smith from his vehicle and he was taken into custody at about 4:35 p.m.
In addition to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Rock Falls Police Department and the Illinois State Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Secretary of State Police and the Sterling Police Department assisted in the case.