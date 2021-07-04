Man who broke into apartment and beat resident faces burglary and weapons charges

A Quad-City man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a Davenport apartment and beat an adult resident before fleeing early Sunday, police said.
Tavish Justin Hood, 26, whose last known address was in Chicago but who has outstanding warrants in Rock Island County on charges dating back to January 2019, is charged in Scott County District Court with first-degree burglary. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Since the charge is a forcible felony, there is a mandatory prison sentence that must be served before parole can be granted.
Hood also is charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Louis Mallillin, officers were sent to an apartment at 1902 E. 38th St., at 1:59 a.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance.
Hood went to the apartment building and punched out a glass window next to a locked door. He then was able to open the door. Hood then went to an apartment and was allowed in by the victim’s nephew.
Hood began punching the victim in the chest and face and on the left arm. Hood fled as officers arrived on scene.
A witness told police that Hood was armed with a handgun when he made his way into the victim’s apartment. As officers searched the premises, a black handgun was found on the northwest side of the building behind a tree stump. The gun had blood on it.
Officers were able to find Hood and take him into custody.
Hood has three felony convictions out of Coles County, Illinois. Charleston is the seat of Coles County and is 52 miles south of Champaign. In August 2017, he was sentenced to 30 months on probation after being convicted of two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. In December 2019, Hood was sentenced to two years and six months in the Illinois DOC after being convicted of driving while revoked-third offense.
Hood is wanted in Rock Island County on a charge of driving on a suspended license, a Class A misdemeanor under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of up to one year in jail. He was charged in that case in January 2019 and has failed to show up for court.
Hood was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on a $30,000 bond, cash or surety, for the Davenport charges, and a $3,000 cash-only bond for the Rock Island County hold.
A preliminary hearing on Hood’s burglary and weapon’s is scheduled for July 14 in Scott County District Court.