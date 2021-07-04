Man who broke into apartment and beat resident faces burglary and weapons charges

A Quad-City man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a Davenport apartment and beat an adult resident before fleeing early Sunday, police said.

Tavish Justin Hood, 26, whose last known address was in Chicago but who has outstanding warrants in Rock Island County on charges dating back to January 2019, is charged in Scott County District Court with first-degree burglary. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Since the charge is a forcible felony, there is a mandatory prison sentence that must be served before parole can be granted.

Hood also is charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Louis Mallillin, officers were sent to an apartment at 1902 E. 38th St., at 1:59 a.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Hood went to the apartment building and punched out a glass window next to a locked door. He then was able to open the door. Hood then went to an apartment and was allowed in by the victim’s nephew.

Hood began punching the victim in the chest and face and on the left arm. Hood fled as officers arrived on scene.