Man who ran over girlfriend in Bettendorf pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

A Goose Lake man who ran over his girlfriend with his truck and killing her during an argument pleaded guilty Monday in the case, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.

Logan Paul Voss, 25, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and operating under the influence-first offense, during a hearing in Scott County District Court.

Involuntary manslaughter is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years, while operating under the influence-first offense is serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

A charge of homicide by vehicle was dropped in the plea agreement.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 5.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Eric Poirier, at 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2022, officers were sent to the Sara Mini Mart, 931 State Street, to investigate a report of a man who had stopped a passerby on the street. The man told the passerby he needed help because he had just run over his girlfriend.

Officers located Voss who had blood on his clothes, boots, and hands. Voss was crying and shaking while attempting to speak. Voss smelled of alcohol.

When asked multiple times where his girlfriend was, Voss could not state from which direction he had come, and stated his girlfriend was dead.

Officers located Voss’ 2018 Chevrolet Silverado in the area of Gilbert and 13th streets, located just west of the old I-74 bridge.

On the ground behind the front passenger wheel officers found Ashleigh Nicole Decker, 30, of Goose Lake, who had an apparent head injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no damage to the truck and tracks indicated Decker had been run over by the front passenger side tire.

The couple, who have two children together, had spent the evening drinking at Treehouse Pub and Eatery in Bettendorf. They left the business at about 10 p.m.

During the argument between the two, Decker attempted to get out of the vehicle, according to Scott County District Court records. The door caught Decker, and she was run over by the truck.

As part of the plea agreement, Voss will pay $150,000 to Decker’s estate.