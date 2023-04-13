A Goose Lake man accused of killing his girlfriend with his truck in 2022 in Bettendorf has been sentenced.

District Judge Mark Fowler on Wednesday sentenced Logan P. Voss, 25, to up to five years on a count of involuntary manslaughter and up to a year on a count of operating while under the influence, first offense, according to Scott County court records.

The sentences are to be served at the same time, rather than back to back. Voss also will get credit for time he’s served in the Scott County Jail.

The charges resulted from the death of Ashleigh Decker, of Morrison, Ill., who was struck by the tire of Voss’ Chevrolet Silverado on the night of Feb. 15 at 208 13th St., Bettendorf, police said.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to Sara Mini Mart, 931 State St., to investigate a report of a man asking for help because he had run over his girlfriend.

When officers arrived, they found Voss with blood on his clothing, boots and hands, court records state. He was crying and shaking. He also smelled of alcohol, and had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

During the interviews that followed, Voss told police he and Decker had been fighting, records show. Decker had tried to leave the truck when Voss hit the brakes, striking her. Police found her on the ground behind the front passenger tire of the truck. She was deceased.

Investigators found that the truck had not been damaged and tire tracks indicated the Silverado ran Decker over, court records state.

After he was Mirandized, Voss told police that before driving he had been at the Treehouse Pub and Eatery at 2239 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf, records state. While at the pub, Voss had consumed six beers and two tequila shots in about two hours.

Police found witnesses and receipts at the Treehouse that verified Voss’ presence and that he’d been drinking, court records state.

Voss agreed to field sobriety tests but only completed some of them before refusing to continue, court records state. During the tests he did perform, Voss showed signs of impairment.

Authorities obtained a search warrant that allowed them to get a blood sample, but the court records did not specify what the sample showed when examined.

Voss initially was charged with homicide by vehicle and OWI but accepted a plea agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office that led to the manslaughter charge and dismissal of the homicide charge.

He remained in the Scott County Jail as of Thursday morning, awaiting transport to the Iowa Department of Corrections, according to the jail website.