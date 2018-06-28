A man convicted in May of carrying a firearm on Davenport Community School District property was sentenced Thursday to probation.
James Lee Mathias, 54, Davenport, was charged with carrying weapons, according to Scott County court records. He was accused of having a firearm on his person on Sept. 22, 2017, while distributing fliers at the Brady Street Stadium, 3560 N. Brady St. On May 9, a jury found Mathias guilty of carrying weapons. The charge is a Class D felony, which can have a sentence of up to five years.
Thursday morning, Scott County Judge Henry Latham sentenced Mathias to up to five years in the Iowa Department of Corrections, but suspended the prison time as long as Mathias completes three years of supervised release.
Latham said Mathias may not have had any intention of creating a threat by carrying a firearm at the stadium.
"But that's a clear violation of the law," the judge said.
Mathias said in court that he was willing to accept the court's judgment and cooperate with authorities to get the issue resolved.
During the trial, Davenport Police Capt. Jamie Brown testified he was off-duty but working at the stadium during a high school football game. Someone told him at about 9 p.m. that a man was putting fliers on cars in the parking lot.
Court documents state the fliers promoted the National Alliance, a white supremacist organization.
Brown said he found the man and asked him for identification. The captain said he saw a bulge in the clothing around the man's waist and asked him if he had a gun.
The man, identified as Mathias, said he did have a gun and showed Brown a valid weapons permit. Brown told the court he ordered Mathias to leave.
Carrying firearms on school property is prohibited by Iowa law.
There are some exceptions, according to the Iowa Department of Education website.
These are:
People who are law enforcement, members of the military or correctional officers armed as part of their duties.
The firearm is not loaded and in a container that is closed and secured.
The person has permission from the district to have a gun on school grounds for an instructional program regarding firearms.
Brown testified that he spoke later with the Scott County Attorney’s Office about whether Mathias should be charged.
Authorities charged Mathias in January.