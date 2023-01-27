Man with history of reckless driving rams two Iowa State Patrol squads during chase Friday morning

A Geneva, Illinois, man with a history of traffic infractions and reckless driving in DuPage County and whose driver’s license is revoked was arrested early Friday after leading Iowa State Patrol troopers on a chase during which police said he rammed two squad cars.

Joseph Peter Henry-Trzynka, 22, is charged in Scott County District Court with second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, and assault on persons in certain occupations. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Henry-Trzynka also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-first offense, and interference with official acts-bodily injury. Each of those charges is a serious misdemeanor that carry a sentence of up to one year in the Scott County Jail.

He also is charged with traffic violations of no valid driver’s license, speeding, fraudulent use of registration and insufficient number of headlights.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Iowa State Patrol Trooper Michael Stegall, at 2:59 a.m. Friday trooper attempted to stop a silver 2000 Mazda Protégé with Missouri plates in the area of 8th and State streets in Bettendorf after the Mazda was seen speeding and had only one working headlight.

The Mazda had been seen traveling at 70 mph on Interstate 74 near mile marker 4.

When troopers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver, Henry-Trzynka, sped away.

As officers tried to get the vehicle stopped, Henry-Trzynka rammed to Iowa State Patrol squad cars. Henry-Trzynka hit one squad car that a trooper was exiting. The trooper was not injured.

Henry-Trzynka’s vehicle was stopped only after multiple collisions disabled it.

From the vehicle officers seized 10.35 grams of marijuana.

Henry-Trzynka also fought with troopers as they tried to take him into custody. One trooper sustained a finger injury.

The license plate that was on the Mazda did not belong on that vehicle.

During a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court, Henry-Trzynka waived a preliminary hearing through his attorney Tomas Rodriguez. Magistrate Peter Gierut scheduled an arraignment hearing for Feb. 16.

Henry-Trzynka has a history of reckless driving in DuPage County, and has racked up fines and court costs totaling $40,057.10 that he still owes, according to DuPage County Circuit Court electronic records.

According to DuPage County Circuit Court electronic records, Henry-Trzynka has convictions for driving too fast for conditions, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a vehicle using an electronic communication device, driving while license revoked, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, driving while license is suspended, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle, no registration plate, and speeding.

Henry-Trzynka was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $10,000, cash or surety.