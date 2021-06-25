Man with history of stealing vehicles, fleeing police, facing first-degree robbery, theft charges

A Quad-City area man with a history of stealing vehicles and fleeing police — and who has numerous pending felony charges in Henry County, Illinois — was taken into custody by Scott County authorities Thursday to face charges that he stole a man's vehicle at gunpoint Jan. 1.
Austin James Sandberg, 25, was moved from the Henry County Jail to the Scott County Jail. He is charged in Scott County District Court with one count each of first-degree robbery and first-degree theft.
First-degree robbery is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted. First-degree theft is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Sandberg was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond, cash or surety.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Martin Gonzalez, at 2:27 a.m. Jan. 1 officers were sent to the 2600 block of Oak Street to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.
The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his 2017 GMC Terrain when a man approached on the passenger side of the vehicle and wielded a small firearm. The man who approached was later identified as Sandberg by the victim.
Sandberg ordered the victim out of the vehicle. Sandberg then opened the passenger door and struck the victim on his right shoulder with his elbow. Sandberg ordered the man out of the vehicle again and the victim left. Sandberg then fled in the Terrain.
The vehicle was tracked by On Star and Moline Police were able to take Sandberg into custody after a pursuit during which the victim’s Terrain was severely damaged. Sandberg also had the victim’s wallet. The Kelly Blue Book value of the vehicle at the time was about $14,000.
Sandberg was charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with aggravated fleeing, a Class 4 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.
At the time Sandberg stole the GMC Terrain at gunpoint, he was serving 30 months on probation. During a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court on Aug. 21, 2020, received the sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of meth delivery of less than five grams, a Class 2 felony for which he could have received a prison sentence of three to seven years. He received a concurrent sentence of 30 months on probation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
However, with charges pending in Henry County, Illinois, and Scott County the charges against Sandberg for fleeing Moline police in the stolen Terrain were dropped and he was unsuccessfully discharged from probation on the meth conviction during a hearing Feb. 25 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
Sandberg was then taken to the Henry County Jail where he has remained as his cases wind their way through Henry County Circuit Court. He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle; two counts of aggravated fleeing; three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer; tampering with a security, fire or life support system; criminal damage to government property; and, attempting to disarm a police officer.
During a hearing Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court, over the objections of Assistant State’s Attorney Stephanie Barrick, Circuit Judge Terry Patton allowed Sandberg to be released to Scott County authorities to take care of the robbery and theft charges. Once Sandberg has taken care of his Scott County cases, he is to return to Henry County to accept a plea agreement for the charges there.
On April 16, 2015, during a hearing in Kendall County Circuit Court, Sandberg was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
On March 3, 2017, during a hearing in Henry County Circuit Court, Sandberg was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated fleeing, and a consecutive sentence of 18 months in prison for theft.