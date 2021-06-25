Man with history of stealing vehicles, fleeing police, facing first-degree robbery, theft charges

The vehicle was tracked by On Star and Moline Police were able to take Sandberg into custody after a pursuit during which the victim’s Terrain was severely damaged. Sandberg also had the victim’s wallet. The Kelly Blue Book value of the vehicle at the time was about $14,000.

Sandberg was charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with aggravated fleeing, a Class 4 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.

At the time Sandberg stole the GMC Terrain at gunpoint, he was serving 30 months on probation. During a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court on Aug. 21, 2020, received the sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of meth delivery of less than five grams, a Class 2 felony for which he could have received a prison sentence of three to seven years. He received a concurrent sentence of 30 months on probation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

However, with charges pending in Henry County, Illinois, and Scott County the charges against Sandberg for fleeing Moline police in the stolen Terrain were dropped and he was unsuccessfully discharged from probation on the meth conviction during a hearing Feb. 25 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.