Man wounded early Sunday in Rock Island shooting

Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left one man wounded, the second time a person was hospitalized after a shooting incident in the city in just under 26 hours.

Deputy Chief of Police Timothy McCloud said that at 1:12 a.m. officers were sent to the 1400 block of 8th Street to investigate a report of shots fired.

While at the scene, officers could find no damage to any vehicles or houses, and did not find a victim.

A short time later, UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, called police to report that a person with a gunshot wound had been dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle.

Police said the man shot is 21 years old and that his wounds were serious but not life-threatening.

At 11:15 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to the 1200 block of 12th Avenue at 11:15 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired with a victim, McCloud said.

Police located a 33-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for treatment.

Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”