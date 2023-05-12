A 29-year-old Clinton, Iowa, man was wounded by gunfire Thursday at an apartment house at 514 8th Avenue South, Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a news release Friday.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2:23 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center for treatment. The man was then transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, for treatment of what appear to be non-life-threatening wounds.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 888-883-8015.