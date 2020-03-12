Man wounded in Coal Valley shooting still hospitalized

You are the owner of this article.
A man wounded late Wednesday in a shooting in Coal Valley was shot once in the chest.

The attack happened at 10:09 p.m. in the 1900 block of 1st Street, Coal Valley, according to the Coal Valley Police Department. The wounded man was first hospitalized locally, then sent to Iowa City for treatment.

The man, who was still alive Thursday afternoon, lives at the residence where he was shot, but further details about him were not available, Coal Valley Police Chief Clint Whitney said Thursday afternoon. No one else was reported hurt during the attack.

No arrest has been made, and further details about the attacker were not available Thursday afternoon, Whitney said.

There was no ongoing threat to the public, but Whitney said he could not release any information about what led to the shooting.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police were working with the Coal Valley Police Department on the investigation.

Coal Valley Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 309-799-5416 or Crime Stoppers of Quad-Cities 309-762-9500.

