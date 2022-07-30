Man wounded in Davenport shooting after verbal altercation escalates into gunfire

A Davenport man is accused of shooting another man after a verbal argument between the two escalated into gunfire Friday evening.

Dwayne Laws, 56, is charged with one count each of willful injury causing bodily injury and going armed with intent. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Laws also is charged with two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, each an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Lauren Anderson, officers were sent to an apartment building at 122 E. 17th St. at 6:45 p.m. to investigate a disturbance and shots fired.

After a verbal altercation with another man in the parking lot of the apartment building, Laws went into his apartment and got a firearm. He then shot the man in the abdomen.

Laws pointed the gun at the victim’s sister after shooting her brother, putting the woman in fear for her life. The woman was not injured.

The gunshot victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.

Laws was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

During a first appearance hearing Saturday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 9.