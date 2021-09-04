 Skip to main content
Man wounded in Davenport shooting
A man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting at one of the houses located at 3108 Nobis Drive in rural Davenport, police said.

The shooting occurred at 3:39 a.m. The man suffered a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment. His wound is not considered life-threatening, police said.

The initial investigation indicated the shooting was not a random act of violence, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, and police did not release the name or names of any suspects.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

