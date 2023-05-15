A 45-year-old man was wounded by gunfire Friday night, Davenport Police said.

Officers were sent to the 800 block of Warren Street at 10:18 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired with a victim.

Officers found the man had suffered gunshot wounds and began lifesaving measures.

The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment of serious injuries.

Sex offender who was allowed off the sex offender registry arrested for sexually abusing child in 2018 A Davenport man who was previously on the sex offender registry was arrested Thursday on charges of sexually abusing a child between three and four years old.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.