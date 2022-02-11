Man wounded in Davenport shooting

A 34-year-old man was wounded in a shooting incident Friday afternoon in the 3900 block of Elsie Avenue, Davenport police said.
It was the second day in a row in which someone was wounded in a shooting in the city.
According to a news release issued Friday, officers were sent to the 3900 block of Elsie Avenue at 1:22 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.
While officers were on the way to the scene, the Scott County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a shooting victim at Discount Tire, 3324 W. Kimberly Road.
The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, with what police described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers at the location on Elsie Avenue found a scene with a residence being struck by gunfire.
On Thursday, police said a 32-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers were sent to the 500 block of East 7th Street at 8:46 a.m. for a report of gunfire.
Police said the woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center by a private vehicle.
Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”