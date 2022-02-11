Man wounded in Davenport shooting

A 34-year-old man was wounded in a shooting incident Friday afternoon in the 3900 block of Elsie Avenue, Davenport police said.

It was the second day in a row in which someone was wounded in a shooting in the city.

According to a news release issued Friday, officers were sent to the 3900 block of Elsie Avenue at 1:22 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

While officers were on the way to the scene, the Scott County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a shooting victim at Discount Tire, 3324 W. Kimberly Road.

The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, with what police described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers at the location on Elsie Avenue found a scene with a residence being struck by gunfire.

On Thursday, police said a 32-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were sent to the 500 block of East 7th Street at 8:46 a.m. for a report of gunfire.

Police said the woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center by a private vehicle.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Thomas Geyer Follow Thomas Geyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today