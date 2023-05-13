One man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in Rock Island, Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said.

Officers were dispatched at 12:26 a.m. to the 400 block of 7th Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired.

A shooting scene was located but officers were not able to find any cooperating witnesses.

At 12:47 a.m., East Moline Police were sent to the Crowne Forest apartment complex, 1275 49th Ave. Court, where they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

It was determined the shooting victim had been involved in the Rock Island shooting and was taken by a private vehicle to the East Moline apartment.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, and then airlifted to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or provide a tip through the P3 Tips app.