Man wounded in Monday shooting in Rock Island

A 33-year-old man told Rock Island police someone shot him during an attempted robbery on Monday.

Officers found the man just before 8 p.m. after they were called to investigate a report of someone shot in the 1000 block of 12th Avenue, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. He had been shot in the lower leg, but the injury was not considered life threatening.

The release did not state whether the man provided more details about when and where he was robbed or who might have committed the robbery.

There were no other reports of gunfire in the area and there were no reports of anyone else injured or that property had been damaged, the release states.

An ambulance took the man to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for treatment.

The department's investigation continued Tuesday, and further details were not available.

The police asked that anyone with information concerning the incident contact the department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted via the P3 Tips app.

