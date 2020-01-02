Man wounded in New Year's Day shooting in Rock Island

A 19-year-old man was wounded Wednesday in an early morning shooting in Rock Island.
The man was shot about 3:40 a.m. in the 500 block of 19th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The wounded man was treated for his injuries then released.
There was no information available about possible suspects in the case, police said.
