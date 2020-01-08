Man wounded in Rock Island shooting early Wednesday

A man was wounded early Wednesday in a shooting in Rock Island.
He was shot about 1:25 a.m. in the 2700 block of 17th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The man, 31, was hospitalized but expected to survive.
Officers did collect evidence at the scene, but what was recovered was not released. A description of the suspect or suspects involved was not available Wednesday.
The department asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact investigators at 309-732-2677 or provide the information to Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or through the mobile app, P3 Tips.