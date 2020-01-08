You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man wounded in Rock Island shooting early Wednesday
top story

Man wounded in Rock Island shooting early Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

A man was wounded early Wednesday in a shooting in Rock Island.

He was shot about 1:25 a.m. in the 2700 block of 17th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The man, 31, was hospitalized but expected to survive. 

Officers did collect evidence at the scene, but what was recovered was not released. A description of the suspect or suspects involved was not available Wednesday. 

The department asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact investigators at 309-732-2677 or provide the information to Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or through the mobile app, P3 Tips.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News