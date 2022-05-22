Man wounded in Rock Island shooting

One person was wounded Sunday in a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of 15th Street in Rock Island at about 3 p.m.

The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. His condition was not available late Sunday.

A witness said the shooting occurred between two houses.

“My friend and I, we were chilling in the back, taking a break from yard work and we heard like six or seven shots,” said Donavin Caston, who lives near where the shooting occurred on 15th Street. “One of them ricocheted, and we believe hit our house.

“We peeked out the back and then came out the front and saw what happened because there were a bunch of people heading over here,” he said.

“One of my friends said to grab gloves because a lady said she knew how to do CPR, but I grabbed a towel and the body was right there in that little alleyway,” he said.

“I was putting pressure on the bleeding that was by his armpit, but I have a feeling he got hit in the lungs because when the officer was doing compressions you could hear a squishy noise coming out,” Caston said.

Officers continued CPR until the ambulance took the victim away.

Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting with the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

