Man wounded in Rock Island shooting

Rock Island police investigate a shooting in the area of 6th Street and 16th Avenue on Wednesday. Police reported one person wounded.
Rock Island police are investigating a shooting in which a man was wounded early Wednesday evening.
The shooting occurred in the area of 6th Street and 16th Avenue. Early reports were that the man was shot in the stomach and transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Police have not released the person's name, age or condition.
There were evidence markers in or near the intersection of 6th Street and 16th Avenue, indicating either spent shell casings, bullet fragments or other evidence.
Police have not said if anyone is in custody.
Rock Island Police ask anyone with information to call the Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
