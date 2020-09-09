 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man wounded in Rock Island shooting
topical alert top story

Man wounded in Rock Island shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island police are investigating a shooting in which a man was wounded early Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the area of 6th Street and 16th Avenue. Early reports were that the man was shot in the stomach and transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Police have not released the person's name, age or condition. 

There were evidence markers in or near the intersection of 6th Street and 16th Avenue, indicating either spent shell casings, bullet fragments or other evidence. 

Police have not said if anyone is in custody. 

Rock Island Police ask anyone with information to call the Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

2
1
0
1
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News