Man wounded in third shooting this month at Davenport apartment complex

For the third time in May, and for the second time in a three-day span, Davenport Police were called Tuesday to the Castlewood Apartments, 2130 Emerald Ave., to investigate a shooting.

Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel said there will be a heavier police presence at the complex given the number of shootings there this month.

“At this point we don’t know if anything was related to the other ones, but we’re looking into every aspect of that to see if there’s any kind of relationship," Bladel said. "And we’re working with the management here to see if we can figure out what’s contributing to the violent behavior.”

Officers were sent to the complex at 3:39 p.m. and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. His condition was not available late Tuesday.

Police said that none of the apartment buildings were struck by gunfire during the shooting and no other injuries were reported.

Davenport police said the shooting appears related to a domestic dispute and remains under investigation. No further information was available Tuesday night.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old man was shot and gravely wounded at the apartment complex. Police said the man suffered life-threatening wounds and was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East for treatment.

Officers recovered numerous spent shell casings and a TEC-9 semi-automatic weapon at the scene that police were checking to see if it had been illegally modified into a fully-automatic weapon.

Two apartments and two vehicles were struck by bullets during that shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

And on May 10, two men were wounded in a shooting at the complex.

In that incident, a 19-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a 42-year-old man suffered serious injuries, police said.

There were no updates Tuesday on the condition of the three men shot in the earlier incidents at the complex.

Police ask anyone with information about the shootings to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.