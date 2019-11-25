Man wounded in weekend shooting in Davenport

A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Davenport, though his injuries were not life threatening.
Davenport Police Department officers were called about 2:12 a.m. to 11th Street and Bridge Avenue to investigate complaints of gunfire, according to a department news release. Those officers found the man, whose identity was not released, with a gunshot wound in his back. The man told officers he was out walking when a black car drove up, a gunman got out and shot at him.
No other injuries or property damage were reported in relation to the incident, the department said.
The Davenport police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip through the department's mobile app: “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”
The Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500.