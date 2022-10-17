 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wounded in weekend shooting in Rock Island has died

A man wounded in a Saturday shooting in Rock Island has died.

Officers investigating a gunfire complaint around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of 25th Street found Niyonkuru Cornelio, 25, had sustained a gunshot wound, according to the Rock Island Police Department. He was near the intersection of 25th Street and 5 ½ Avenue when officers located him.

Initially, Cornelio’s injuries were thought to be serious but not life threatening and he was being treated at a local hospital. He then was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he reportedly suffered complications while undergoing surgery for his wounds.

He died Sunday, according to the police department.

The case now is a homicide investigation — the ninth in Rock Island this year.

Further details were not available Monday.

The Rock Island Police Department asks anyone with information to contact investigators at 309-732-2677. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or through the P3 Tips app.

Photos: Rock Island through the years
