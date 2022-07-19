Man wounded Monday night in Rock Island shooting

At least one gunman seriously wounded a man Monday night in a shooting in Rock Island.

The 24-year-old was shot at about 11:17 p.m. in an apartment at the Heather Ridge Apartments, 9500 14th St. W., according to the Rock Island Police Department. The person who called police said they had heard gunshots and saw two people run from their apartment.

When police arrived, officers found the wounded man, who was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. He was in serious condition Tuesday.

During the investigation, police found a large amount of suspected cannabis and paraphernalia associated with its illegal distribution, the release states.

The two people the caller saw were only described as black males in the release, which said further information about them was not yet available. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

The department asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact investigators at 309-732-2677. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.