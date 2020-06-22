You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man wounded Sunday in Rock Island shooting
topical alert top story

Man wounded Sunday in Rock Island shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

One man was wounded Sunday in a Rock Island shooting.

The man, 20, was shot about 1 a.m. near 26th Street and 7th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. He was treated at an area hospital and released.

No arrests have been made and further details about the shooting were not available, the department said.

Rock Island Police ask anyone with information call 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app.

crime scene tape 3
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News