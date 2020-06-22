Man wounded Sunday in Rock Island shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One man was wounded Sunday in a Rock Island shooting.

The man, 20, was shot about 1 a.m. near 26th Street and 7th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. He was treated at an area hospital and released.

No arrests have been made and further details about the shooting were not available, the department said.

Rock Island Police ask anyone with information call 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.