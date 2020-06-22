Man wounded Sunday in Rock Island shooting

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
One man was wounded Sunday in a Rock Island shooting.
The man, 20, was shot about 1 a.m. near 26th Street and 7th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. He was treated at an area hospital and released.
No arrests have been made and further details about the shooting were not available, the department said.
Rock Island Police ask anyone with information call 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Anthony Watt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today