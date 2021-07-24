Manhunt underway for man involved in shooting in northwest Scott County

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies are conducting a manhunt in the northwest section of Scott County near New Liberty as they search for a man suspected of shooting another man, Sheriff Tim Lane said.
The shooting victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport.
Lane said the shooting occurred at 9 p.m. at 1878 300th St.
The shooting occurred on 300th Street. The area is listed as being in New Liberty.
This is a developing story.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today