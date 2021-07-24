 Skip to main content
Manhunt underway for man involved in shooting in northwest Scott County
breaking topical

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies are conducting a manhunt in the northwest section of Scott County near New Liberty as they search for a man suspected of shooting another man, Sheriff Tim Lane said.

The shooting victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport.

Lane said the shooting occurred at 9 p.m. at 1878 300th St.

The shooting occurred on 300th Street. The area is listed as being in New Liberty.  

This is a developing story.

