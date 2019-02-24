A manhunt is underway in the area of Hampton and Rapids City for a person involved in a shooting incident at about 7 p.m. on Interstate 80.
On its Facebook page, the Hampton-Rapids City Police Department is “asking all residents to please lock your doors and garages and be aware of anyone suspicious. There was a chase and the person is considered dangerous. Call the police if you see anything.”
According to a news release issued by the Illinois State Police, at 7 p.m. officers received a call about shots being fired in the westbound lanes I-80 between Atkinson and Annawan.
Authorities said the man fired at a tanker truck on the freeway.
Police from multiple departments responded and found the suspect vehicle which ran when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop.
Police chased the vehicle until it crashed near the Mississippi River before it could cross into Iowa. The driver was able to flee and police have established a perimeter and are searching for the man now.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said that sheriff’s deputies are stationed on the Iowa side of the bridge but the suspect has not cross into Iowa.
Police are urging the public to stay clear of the area. People living in the area are urged to turn on all exterior lights, lock their doors and vehicles and call police if they see anything suspicious.