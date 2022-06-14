 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maquoketa man dies in Rock Island County jail

A Maquoketa man has died in the Rock Island County jail.

Eric C. Petersen, 46, of Maquoketa, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional officers, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's office. He was discovered at 7 p.m. Monday and emergency medical procedures were undertaken.

Petersen was pronounced dead at the jail. He was serving a 5-day sentence for a driving under the influence, beginning June 10.

The Rock Island County Criminal Investigation Division and the county coroner are investigating the death.

