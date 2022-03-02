Maquoketa man pleads guilty in theft case involving LPW-I Inc

A Maquoketa man accused of stealing nearly $300,000 from his employer is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a theft charge as part of a plea agreement in the case.

Authorities contend Dwayne A. Rupp, 59, stole about $290,036 from LPW-I Inc., according to previous reporting and court records. LPW-I is a Davenport-based machinery movement and installation company. Rupp is also accused of spending LPW-I funds on machinery for his personal use.

Rupp is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25 on a charge of first-degree theft, according to Scott County court records. Rupp entered into a plea agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office in February.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors will dismiss a charge of ongoing criminal conduct—unlawful activity, court records state.

Rupp was accused of stealing the money through various schemes that involved Fastenal, an industrial supplier, according to court records and previous reporting. These acts were alleged to have happened some time between 2013 and 2018.

LPW-1 is also suing Rupp, Fastenal and Dustin Lightner, who was identified in the suit as Fastenal’s general manager at the times the thefts were carried out, according to court records and previous reporting.

Criminal charges have not been filed against Lightner in relation to the LPW-1 case, according to court records.

The court records concerning Rupp’s plea state the lawsuit is scheduled for trial in August and attempts at restitution would be made via that proceeding.

