March date set for Latrice Lacey's third trial

Latrice Lacey's third trial on charges of domestic abuse assault is scheduled for March.
You have free articles remaining.
Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, was accused of attacking her former boyfriend with a sledgehammer in April 2018. She was initially charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment.
Her first trial ended in a mistrial. During her second trial in September, a jury convicted Lacey, 35, of second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor. The second jury, however, could not reach consensus on the counts of domestic abuse assault, and a mistrial was declared. She will be tried on these charges March 30.
She is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 3 for the harassment charge, according to court records.