You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
March date set for Latrice Lacey's third trial

March date set for Latrice Lacey's third trial

{{featured_button_text}}

Latrice Lacey's third trial on charges of domestic abuse assault is scheduled for March.

Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, was accused of attacking her former boyfriend with a sledgehammer in April 2018. She was initially charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment.

Her first trial ended in a mistrial. During her second trial in September, a jury convicted Lacey, 35, of second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor. The second jury, however, could not reach consensus on the counts of domestic abuse assault, and a mistrial was declared. She will be tried on these charges March 30.

She is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 3 for the harassment charge, according to court records.

032219-qct-qca-lacey-001

Latrice Lacey answers questions about text messages in Scott County District Court Thursday. Lacey was charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment in April.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT,
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News