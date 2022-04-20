Masked gunman wounds woman in Rock Island

A masked man shot a woman in the legs Tuesday night in Rock Island, seriously wounding her, police say.

The shooting was about 7:30 p.m. at 1316 25th St.

The unknown, masked gunman walked up to the woman and shot her outside a residence, hitting her in the legs, police said Wednesday morning. He fled.

The gunman was described as a Black man wearing a face mask and dark clothing.

Rock Island Police Department reports state the wounded woman is 25.

She was being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Her wounds were serious, but not considered life threatening, police said.

Reporter Thomas Geyer contributed to this report.

