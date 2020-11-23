 Skip to main content
Matherville woman reported missing
Matherville woman reported missing

  Updated
Missing girl
Contributed photo

Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Matherville, Ill., woman who was last seen Nov. 20.

Taegan Renee Randolph, 20,  is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has blond hair dyed black and green eyes.

She was last seen Friday morning dropping her sister off at school.

Taegan stays in a hotel in Davenport when she is in school, and was due to return home Friday morning. 

She’s a student at Capri Cosmetology School in Davenport and works at Cosmo Prof in Moline. She was supposed to be at school Saturday and didn’t show up. She also was scheduled to work Sunday and didn’t show up, according to a post on the Quad-Cities Missing Persons' Facebook page.

Her cellphone goes directly to voicemail.

Taegen drives a wild orchid purple 2012 Kia Optima, IL license plate # BR 77322.

Anyone with any information about Taegen's whereabouts is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. (309)582-5194 or call 9-1-1.

