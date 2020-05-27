May 20 shooting in Preemption believed to be a murder-suicide

×
Two people found dead on May 20 in Preemption were involved in an apparent murder-suicide, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Deputies found the two after a 911 call at about 1 p.m., the sheriff's office said. Both suffered a single gunshot wound that preliminary autopsy results point to as the cause of death.
Further details will be provided when they become available.
