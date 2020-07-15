MEG agents arrest three in narcotics investigation

Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested three men Wednesday in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Quad-City MEG Director Kevin Winslow said the investigation concluded in the 2500 block of 52nd Avenue in Moline with the arrest of the men.

Michael L. Helferich, 37, whose last known address is 1119 N. Underhill, Peoria, but who has lived in Silvis within the past couple of years, according to online court records, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, namely LSD, and possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Both of those charges are Class 2 felonies under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of three to seven years.

Helferich also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with the intent to deliver cannabis. Both of those charges are Class 3 felonies that carry a prison sentence of two to five years.

Helferich was being held Wednesday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a $75,000 bond.