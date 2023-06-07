Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group concluded a meth trafficking investigation Tuesday with the arrest of two people and the seizure of more than one pound of crystal meth.

Aaron D. Hopkins, 34, of Chicago, and Jenny L. Setser, 40, of Moline, were taken into custody by MEG agents with help from Bettendorf Police, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies and agents with the FBI-Springfield Division Quad Cities Safe Streets.

Both Hopkins and Setser are charged in Scott County District Court with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth, and failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp.

The possession and delivery charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. The drug tax stamp violation is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by MEG agents, at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Turner conducted a traffic stop on a black Monson Towing tow truck in which Hopkins was seen getting into after leaving his white 2018 Lincoln MKZ.

The stop was conducted near the Casey's General Store, 26701 Scott Park Road, in Eldridge.

Hopkins was in possession of 58.1 grams of crystal meth.

A drug detection K9 alerted on Hopkins’ Lincoln. A search of the Lincoln yielded 478 grams of crystal meth.

All total, police seized 563.1 grams, or about 1.24 pounds, of meth.

Police have said that the usual dose of meth is one-tenth of gram, meaning that Hopkins had 5,631 doses of meth to sell.

While MEG agents and Sheriff’s Deputies were dealing with Hopkins, MEG agents along with Bettendorf Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the 400 block of Jason Way Court in Davenport at 1:30 p.m. and made contact with Setser.

Setser had 66 grams of crystal meth in her purse.

Setser is currently on mandatory supervised release out of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Setser was placed on release from the Logan Correctional Center on April 22, 2022. She had been convicted in Rock Island County of a charge of meth delivery.

During a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Richard Wells scheduled a preliminary hearing in the cases for June 16.

Hopkins and Setser each were being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail. Each was being held on a Bond of $50,000, cash or surety.