A 22-year-old Davenport man who was a member of the local street gang known as the Savage Life Boys was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison on drug and gun charges.

Darion Lemont Thomas pleaded guilty on Feb. 27 to possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, methamphetamine. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

During his sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport, District Judge Stephen Locher sentenced Thomas to a term of 70 months, or five years and 10 months, for the drug conviction, and a consecutive term of 60 months, or five years, on the weapons conviction.

Thomas also must serve four years on supervised release when he completes his prison sentence. He will receive credit for the time he has served in the custody of the U.S. Marshals while his case made its way through the court system.

The federal case against Thomas began in Scott County District Court.

Davenport Police arrested Thomas on Sept. 3, 2021, at the emergency room at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Bettendorf.

At the time of his arrest, Thomas had been on escape status from the Iowa Department of Corrections’ Work Release Center since January of 2021.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Joseph Dorton, at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, Thomas was seen at the emergency room of UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Bettendorf. Detectives identified Thomas on security cameras in the hospital.

Detectives went to the emergency room and told Thomas he was under arrest. Thomas’ hands then went to his waistband. Thomas fought with detectives until he was brought under control.

During a search, officers found a loaded Glock 19 handgun in Thomas’ waistband. The gun had one round in the chamber and a magazine full of ammunition.

When officers searched the backpack Thomas had with him, they seized 66 pills that tested positive for methamphetamine. The weight of methamphetamine totaled 26.7 grams. Officers also seized 1.75 grams of marijuana.

On Dec. 7, 2021, a Federal Grand Jury indicted Thomas on drug and gun charges and the Scott County charges related to the case were dropped.

During Thomas’ sentencing his attorney, Charles Paul, pointed out that in mitigation to Thomas’ offenses, Thomas’ father, Dane Eugene Howard, was murdered before Thomas was born.

Howard’s shooting death occurred Oct. 4, 2000, in the 600 block of West 63rd Street.

Thomas’ mother, Monica Thomas, was 15-years-old at the time of his birth and raised him as a single mother.

Paul said that aspect of Thomas’ history should be considered as a significant mitigating factor as it was out of Thomas’ control.

Scott County District Court electronic records show that in December of 2018, Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; two counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of carrying weapons, all of which are aggravated misdemeanors; as well as one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and possession of marijuana-first offense.

On Jan. 11, 2019, District Associate Judge Mark Fowler sentenced Thomas to 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections for the intimidation with a dangerous weapon charge, as well as concurrent sentences of five years for the second-degree theft, two years each on the aggravated misdemeanor counts and six months for the possession of marijuana charge.

The most serious charge, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, occurred at 5:02 p.m. March 20, 2018, when Thomas, armed with a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun, fired several rounds at a house at 1206 Warrant St. At the time, Thomas was the backseat passenger of a stolen Ford Explorer. After a high-speed chase, Thomas and his co-defendants in the Explorer were arrested.

Thomas was sent to the Iowa Department of Corrections in January 2019, and was placed on work release on Sept. 20, 2020.

On Jan. 13, 2021, Thomas left the Work Release Center without permission and never returned. He was charged with felony escape.