CAMBRIDGE — Two men charged in connection with fraudulent credit/debit cards appeared in Henry County Circuit Court on Monday.
Eric L. Williams, 46, of Chicago was charged with 11 counts of possession of a counterfeit credit/debit card, one count of theft and possession of a fraudulent driver's license. Ramon L. Vilella Nazario, 39, of Milwaukee, Wis., was charged with one count of possession of a counterfeit credit/debit card, retail theft and possession of a fraudulent driver's license.
Detective Michael Chavez of the Geneseo Police Department testified in Monday's preliminary hearing that police were dispatched to the Geneseo Farm and Fleet after the two men allegedly made one purchase successfully on May 5 but returned later and were unable to get the card to work when the sale wasn't processed correctly. They allegedly asked to manually enter the numbers to make the card work.
In the earlier purchase, Vilella Nazario allegedly took a Milwaukee impact wrench and set of tools worth more than $500. Later on, they came back and tried to use one of Williams' credit cards to get a dog kennel, an air conditioner and more tools.
An employee gave a description of the truck they were driving, and it was stopped by an Atkinson officer, according to Chavez.
Chavez said Geneseo police were having trouble getting the registration on the truck back, but it appeared to have been registered to a dealership out of Wisconsin that one of the men was involved with. He said each of the men had at least one fraudulent credit card showing his picture on it, and Williams, and another card with another name but his picture.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and June 13 pre-trial hearings were set. The men remain in custody at the Henry County Jail on $150,000 bond.