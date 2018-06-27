OTHER DETAINEES

Here is what has happened to the 32 men arrested May 9, according to Tammy Shull, of Iowa WINS, a refugee/immigration support group that has been keeping close tabs on the proceedings:

• 23 have been released from custody and are reunited with their families. They are not working, but are awaiting further court hearings.

• The five whose cases were heard Tuesday in Davenport remain in custody. These five have appeared in Davenport federal court because the charges against them are criminal not simply civil, as is the case with the 23 that have been released from custody.

• Three have been deported.

• One will have a bond hearing next week in Omaha.