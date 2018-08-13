ALEDO, Ill. — A Mercer County School district employee has been charged with stealing from the school and its athletic booster club.
Felony embezzlement charges were filed Monday morning against Angie Dellitt, 43, of Aledo, Illinois, the school’s bookkeeper.
Dellitt is charged with taking between $500 and $10,000, a Class 2 felony theft. According to Mercer County authorities, Dellitt allegedly took the money from July 10, 2017, through July 21, 2017.
A second Class 2 felony charge alleges she took between $10,000 and $100,000 of Mercer County Athletic Booster Club funds during the 2016-2018 school years.
The charges allege that funds were used for "her own personal use," including hotel rooms, restaurants, meals and other personal items.
Mercer County State’s Attorney Meeghan Lee said Dellitt turned herself in Monday morning and was released after posting $3,000, or 10 percent of a $30,000 bond.