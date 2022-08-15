Mercer County Animal Control rescues 198 dogs in rural Sherrard

Mercer County Animal control rescued 198 dogs in rural Sherrard Friday, Aug. 12 after receiving an animal welfare complaint.

According to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's office, deputies arrested Karen Plambeck, 59, for aggravated animal cruelty. She was taken to the county jail where she later posted bond of $25,000.

A search warrant from the county state's attorney office was obtained to investigate the property.

Mercer County Animal Control will release information as time allows and is asking the public to be patient. Animal control is focusing all their resources and time to care for and find places to accept and care for the dogs.

Multiple licensed pet rescues in the region and volunteers are assisting Mercer County Animal Control.

The investigation is ongoing.