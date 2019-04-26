ALEDO — Mark R., Artcher, 60, a Mercer County High School social sciences teacher, has been charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, class X felonies.
Artcher was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at a local hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police.
Following his release from the hospital, he will be taken into custody at the Mercer County Jail, the release said. Friday morning, Artcher remained in the hospital, and no appearance had been scheduled.
Charges allege that, "on or about April 6, 2019 ... said defendant grabbed the buttock of (victim) with his hand, for sexual gratification."
The second count alleges that "on or about March and April 2019," the suspect "placed his hand on the vagina of (victim) for the purpose of sexual gratification.”
Each of the two counts names a separate child under 13 years old.
A statement from Mercer County School District Superintendent Scott Petrie said Artcher was placed on leave on April 24 "after it was made aware by local law enforcement of a situation involving allegations of child abuse."
“An investigation by DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services), multiple law enforcement agencies, and the Mercer County State's Attorney is ongoing. The District is cooperating fully in this matter. Given the active status of the investigation, the district cannot comment any further on this personnel issue.”
Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
The investigation was conducted by Illinois State Police investigators with the assistance of the Aledo Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Moline Police Department, according to the press release.
“The investigation is currently open and ongoing. Additional charges are anticipated upon review by the Mercer County State’s Attorney,” according to the press release.